Some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, July 31, held parallel congresses in many states of Nigeria

The leadership of the party had on Friday, July 30, warned the chieftains of the APC to desist from flouting its directive on congress

The order was, however, flouted in Ogun and Oyo as the congresses were held by factional groups within the party

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ogun, Oyo states - The congresses organised by the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) in some states across the country on Saturday, July 31, were marred by violence and protests by factional groups within the party.

The Punch reports that the leadership of the APC had on Friday, July 30, read a Riot Act to all its chieftains in all the states across the country against the conduct of parallel congresses in the states, threatening to sanction members who violate the order.

The congresses held by the APC on Saturday, July 31, were marred by violence. Credit: APC.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that against the directive of the party leadership, parallel congresses were held in Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, and Imo.

John Akpanudoedehe, the secretary of the National Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, had said the party would invoke necessary disciplinary measures against those who hold parallel congresses.

Abiodun, Amosun, Akala, Dare’s supporters hold factional elections

The supporters of the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, reportedly produced two results in each of the 236 wards during the congresses.

According to the newspaper, a party member was injured when loyalists from both camps clashed at Ward 11 in the Abeokuta South local government area of the state.

It was gathered that there was also tension when the Abiodun’s loyalists allegedly chased away a former member of the House of Representatives, Mikky Kazeem, from a Ward in Abeokuta North local government area.

Kazeem, who is one of Amosun’s aides, in a viral video, was seen humiliated when he allegedly left his ward for another venue of the congress within the area.

It was observed that party leaders from both Abiodun and Amosun’s camps stormed their wards with prepared lists of executives, which were adopted after the headcounts of the party members in attendance.

Buhari's minister Dare, Alao-Akala test popularity as APC holds congress in Oyo

In Oyo state, the state chapter of the APC crisis came to the fore as party members loyal to the minister of sports and youth development, Sunday Dare, and those loyal to former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala held different ward congresses in Ogbomoso North local government area.

Nigerian Tribune also reports that the exercise was marred by protest and violence in some states with one person killed in Ekiti, while two people were shot in Ebonyi state during the congress.

The reports said that the congress could not hold in a few other states on account of the court order which halted the exercise pending the determination of suits filed by aggrieved members.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Over 50,000 persons Leave PDP, APGA for APC in Taraba state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that no fewer than 50,000 persons on Thursday, July 29, defected from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to join the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Taraba state.

It was reported that a member of the board of trustees of the party, Dalhatu Sangari, who received the defectors in Wukari at a grand ceremony, said that the people came from 52 political wards in the southern senatorial zone of the state.

Sangari noted that the occasion was a major milestone in the party’s efforts to take over leadership in the state as it was unprecedented and phenomenal.

Source: Legit.ng