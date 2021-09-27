The governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, is not so keen about joining the next presidential race in 2023

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has disclosed that only God can decide his political future with special regard to the 2023 presidency

The governor said this on Sunday, September 27, during an interview where he responded to questions on joining the presidential race.

The Ekiti governor said he is working on making life much better for his people (Photo: Governor Kayode Fayemi)

Source: Facebook

He explained that at the moment his focus is on ending well as a governor by working hard to deliver the benefits of democracy to the people, Punch reports.

The Ekiti governor said:

“I have a job to do; I want to finish well as the governor of Ekiti state, I want to do more to put Ekiti on the pedestal of growth and development in the period that is left for me in office.

“What the future holds, God knows, but we will cross that bridge when we get there. For now, my primary responsibility is Ekiti state.”

Speaking on the preparedness of the All Progressives Congress for the next general elections, Fayemi expressed certainty that the ruling party will emerge victoriously.

Race to replace Fayemi begins as former governor obtains PDP nomination form

Meanwhile, it was reported that the 2022 Ekiti state governorship election might face a strong challenge as one of the chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr Segun Oni, threw his hat in the ring to contest the poll.

Legit.ng gathered that the former Ekiti state governor obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms to contest on the platform of the PDP.

Oni made the disclosure on Wednesday, September 22, after his campaign director picked up the forms at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

The former governor shared pictures on his official Facebook page

Oni, a former governor of the southwest state will wrestle other candidates to take over from Governor Kayode Fayemi whose tenure would expire in 2022.

He was elected back in 2007 but was sacked by the Court of Appeal in 2010, which awarded victory to the incumbent governor, Fayemi of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) before joining the APC in 2014.

Source: Legit