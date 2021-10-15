Peter Obi has said he has nothing to do with presidential campaign posters with his pictures in circulation

The PDP chieftain and former Anambra governor said he will wait for his party's final position on the 2023 presidential ticket

Obi also frowned at the current attention being given to the 2023 elections, noting that the issues of insecurity and poverty should take the centre stage

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, has distanced himself from presidential campaign posters with his pictures being circulated through various media platforms.

A statement released by his media office which was signed byValentine Obienyem said Obi was not in any way connected to or authorised anybody or organisation to promote such posters on his behalf, The Punch reported.

Peter Obi, former Anambra governor, denies having hands in his campaign posters being circulated on different social media platforms. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

While the PDP Chieftain did not expressly deny having an interest in the 2023 presidency, the statement said Obi Obi was not the one to jump the gun on a matter the party was yet to give final directives.

The former governor also frowned on people’s preoccupation with the next election, saying the situation in the country urgently calls for all hands to be on deck towards the restoration of security, eradication of poverty, and creation of jobs.

“These are precisely what Obi is concerned with right now.”

Professor Jega speaks on presidential ambition

Meanwhile, the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has said he is not interested in the 2023 presidency.

The former INEC boss also said any constitutional provision that prohibits the use of technology is a militating factor against electronic voting in the country.

The political science professor said this in Ilorin, Kwara state in a lecture organised by Kwara Visioners Network for Rural Development.

2023: Southeast politician joins presidential race

In another related development, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa the president of the Ph*rmaceutical Society of Nigeria, has announced his decision to join the race as president of Nigeria.

The former chairman, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), declared his readiness to join the presidential race at a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, September 9.

Ohuabunwa, founder of Neimeth Ph*rmaceutical said his decision to rule in 2023, was not based on geopolitical location but on convictions of what he could offer Nigeria.

