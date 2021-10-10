Professor Attahiru Jega has finally declared that he is not interested in contesting the 2023 presidency

The former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made this known in Ilorin

Meanwhile, the outspoken INEC boss also lambasted the National Assembly for opposing electronic transmission of result

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Attahiru Jega, on Saturday said that he is not interested in the 2023 presidency.

This is just as he said that constitutional provision that prohibits the use of technology is a militating factor against electronic voting in the country.

Professor Jega says he is not interested in 2023 presidency.

Source: Facebook

The political science professor said this in Ilorin, Kwara state in a lecture organised by Kwara Visioners Network for Rural Development.

The lecture was entitled: ‘politics, governance and leadership recruitment in 21st century democracy.’

He, therefore, urged the National Assembly to remove the legal encumbrance for electronic voting to be possible.

Prof Jega also blamed the National Assembling for opposing the use of electronic transmission of results, arguing that the method is cost-effective and easier to deploy.

“The National Assembly after 2019 elections promised to review the electoral legal framework which will to improve the integrity of the electoral commission.

