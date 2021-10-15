The plot to endorse a candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party's national secretary has become a major challenge

The position of the national secretary was zoned to the southeast by the PDP's National Executive Council

Finalising the endorsement process, leaders of the party have met a deadlock as sources claim some level of sabotage by members

The scheduled meeting of the southeast leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hit the rock bottom.

The Nation reports that the party's leadership in the region was expected to meet to discuss and finalise its choice of candidate for the position of the PDP's national secretary zone to the southeast.

Governor Ugwuanyi is the chairman of the National Convention zoning committee. Photo: Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

This comes as the National Executive Council (NEC) of the PDP had approved the swapping of positions between the north and the south by the national convention zoning committee led by the governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Clandestine moves by some party members

However, a source with some knowledge about the meeting which took place at the Enugu state Government House said the party leaders had agreed that the position of the national secretary should be micro-zones to Anambra state.

The leaders also agreed on a particular candidate which was unanimously pencilled for the position by the majority of the party.

While this was going on, the leaders at the meeting were made to understand that a governor from the south-south was working effortlessly to impose his preferred candidate - a former lawmaker from Imo state for the position.

It was gathered that this angered the part leaders who described the governor's plot as an insult and vowed to resist the plan.

The flying tempers led to the suspension of the meeting without a concrete resolution on who would vie for the national secretary position of the party.

The northern region challenges on chairmanship candidacy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the PDP northern leaders committee meeting also suffered a setback on Wednesday, October 13, after members of the committee failed to show up for the meeting.

The meeting was meant to hold at the Bauchi state governor's lodge in Asokoro Abuja. The chairman of the committee is the Adamawa state governor, Umaru Fintiri.

Following the absence of northern party members, Governor Fintiri adjourned the meeting to a later time.

He said that the rescheduling of the meeting would give the northern party leaders ample time to finalise consultation on the candidacy for the position of the PDP national chairman which was zoned to the region.

In addition, the north caucus of PDP endorsed a former Senate president, Iyorchia Ayu, as their choice of candidate for the national chairmanship position of the party.

