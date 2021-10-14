The meeting of the northern leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party Scheduled to hold on Wednesday, October 13, suffered a setback

Members of the team expected to be at the meeting in Abuja failed to show up for some undisclosed reasons

The chairman of the committee, Umaru Fintiri, announced the adjournment of the meeting for further consultations by the leaders

As the plot thickens ahead of the 2023 general election, the northern leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a meeting in preparation for the party's convention.

The meeting was expected to hold at the Bauchi state governor's lodge in Abuja on Wednesday, October 13, where the leaders would reach a consensus on the forthcoming party's convention.

Governor Umaru Fintiri announced the adjournment of the northern leaders' meeting. Photo: Governor Fintiri

Source: Facebook

Party leaders fail to show up for the meeting

However, Channels reports that members of the PDP expected to be present at the meeting shunned the activity.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Address some of the leaders who showed up for the meeting, the chairman of the convention organising committee, Umaru Finitiri adjourned the meeting.

Fintiri who is the governor of Adamawa state said the adjournment is to allow members some time for further consultations.

Purpose of the rescheduled meeting

The Nation also reports that party leaders from the north had met to ensure that the number of members for the elective positions of the PDP which has been zoned to the north is trimmed down.

In order to achieve this, the northern party leaders resolved to establish a 20-man committee with the main aim of downsizing the number of contestants from each of the zones.

In addition, PDP leaders in the north-central region of the country also met and held a consensus that led to the emergence of Iyorchia Ayu as the candidate for the chairmanship position.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former president of the Senate, Iyorchia Ayu, had emerged as the preferred candidate of the PDP chairmanship position in the north-central.

Ayu's emergence followed a meeting of the zonal leaders which was held at the Benue state's Governor's lodge in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

Speaking after the meeting, the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, said the leaders from the six states in the zone picked Ayu from a number of five aspirants that indicated interest to contest the position.

Also, Nigeria's former vice president and 2019 presidential candidate for the PDP, Atiku Abubakar met with an ex-president of the Senate, David Mark.

Legit.ng reported that the duo met on Monday, October 11, to discuss plans ahead of the 2023 general election.

Although it was not clear Whether the former vice president was seeking support for the presidential ambition from Mark, sources said the two PDP leaders are working to ensure unity among party members.

Source: Legit