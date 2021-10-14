After days of political meetings, the PDP stakeholders in the northern region have produced a consensus national chairmanship candidate

Iyorchia Ayu, a former president of the Senate, is the consensus candidate picked by all the three geopolitical zones from the north

Ayu's emergence as the consensus candidate comes as the party prepares for its national elective convention

FCT, Abuja - The North Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed Dr Iyorchia Ayu, a former president of the Senate, as the opposition party's national chairman, The Nation reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the North Caucus is made up of party leaders from the northcentral, northeast and northwest geopolitical zones.

It was gathered that Ayu will be presented for approval at the next National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in the days ahead.

Also reporting the development, Vanguard stated that Ayu emerged as the consensus national chairmanship candidate of the PDP ahead of the party's forthcoming national elective convention.

According to the newspaper, Ayu’s emergence followed hours of continuous meetings by PDP stakeholders of northern extraction in Abuja in the past 72 hours.

The top three before Ayu's emergence

Before Ayu was picked as the consensus candidate, the three geopolitical zones had earlier presented each of their candidates.

While Ayu is the candidate of the northcentral, the northeast picked Senator Suleiman Nazif. Former Katsina state governor, Ibrahim Shema was the candidate of the northwest.

At the zonal level, former Senate president Ayu emerged through a consensus while the former Katsina governor, Shema, emerged from the northwest after polling majority polls from six out of the seven states in the zone. As for Senator Nazif, the Bauchi state-born PDP chieftain emerged as the sole candidate from the northeast.

