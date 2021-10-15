Femi Adesina, a presidential aide, has berated some Nigerians who peddled rumour that President Buhari was replaced by Jibrin of Sudan

Adesina, who is the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said that it was unfortunate that some people believed the lies

According to him, Nigerians were happy when the president finally arrived in the country after some months in London

Aso-Rock, Abuja - The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has again reacted to the rumour about his principal when he was ill some years back.

Legit.ng reports that Adesina says it is foolish to believe that the president is dead and has been replaced with a Jubril from Sudan.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina has lambasted those who said Buhari has been replaced with Jibrin of Sudan. Credit: Sallau Buhari.

In his article posted on his verified Facebook page on the night of Thursday, October 14, and titled, ‘The Essential Buhari: VP Osinbajo got it, Adesina recalled a moment with Buhari in 2017 when the Nigerian leader vividly recognised him.

He said:

"I remember that day in August 2017, when the president returned to the country finally from his medical vacation. From January of that year, he had been in and out a couple of times, but spending weeks and months outside, attending to his health. And finally, on August 19, he returned home, triumphantly.

"We were at the airport to receive him. I have told the story a number of times, to dispel the idiocy that it was a certain Jibril of Sudan that came back, and not Buhari. The daughter of the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Gabriel Olonisakin, was getting married. And I had attended both the church service and reception, decked in full Yoruba traditional attire of Agbada and a cap to match. Straight from the ceremony, I went to the airport to join the welcome party for the president."

"We the principal aides were on a line to receive the President as he descended from the aircraft. And he shook hands with each person, having one wisecrack or the other to say, as is typical of him. When he got to me, he said, “Adesina, this is the best I’ve seen you dressed.” And we both laughed."

The presidential aide further stated:

"Jibril of Sudan? How did he know I was Adesina? How would he know how I normally dressed? Idiocy, I say again. But that is just a digression, not the story I really want to tell to support the topic at hand.

"We entered the vehicles lined up, and the convoy moved. It was perhaps the longest journey I’d ever witnessed from the airport to the town. Where did they come from? Like locusts, they swarmed onto the road, at many times forcing the convoy into a crawl. I didn’t know that such huge population resided in the communities along the airport road.

