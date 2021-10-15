President Muhammadu Buhari revealed that Nigeria must pass through certain stages before it attained development

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that Nigeria cannot jump into development, but must pass through the process.

This is as he said Nigeria appreciates the support of the international community as well as global bodies such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Punch reports that Buhari made this disclosure at the State House in Abuja, on Thursday, October 14, while playing host to head of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, Ahunna Eziakonwa.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives in courtesy visit Head of UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa in State House on 14th October, 2021. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘President Buhari appreciates UNDP for assistance to Nigeria’.

According to the president, the UNDP deserves accolades for the assistance it renders to Nigeria in diverse ways, particularly in stabilizing the North-east, This Day also reported.

He said the federal government was doing its best to rehabilitate Internally Displaced Persons, and return them to their ancestral homes, but with meagre resources, assistance from bodies like the UNDP comes handy.

Buhari said:

"As a developing nation, Nigeria “can’t do hop, step and jump, but must pass through the process of development. The help of international organisations are well appreciated."

