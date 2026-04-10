A Nigerian lady celebrated as her single mother got married after over 20 years of giving birth to her and remaining single

The lady also shared what she expected from her mum’s new husband, opening up about how her mother met the husband

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts as the lady explained what she expected from her mum's husband after the marriage

A Nigerian lady got people talking as she posted a sweet wedding video of her mother and her husband on their wedding day.

She expressed her joy at witnessing her mother's marriage to her high school sweetheart.

A lady celebrates as her single mum weds after 20 years, sends message to husband. Photo: @destinysplendour

Source: TikTok

Lady celebrates as her single mum weds

Identified on TikTok as @destinysplendour, the lady posted a video from her mother's wedding.

She also sent a message to her mum's new husband, sharing what she expected from him.

Her words:

"I'm so glad that she is happy and I hope that he gets to take care of her for the rest of their lives."

Watch the wedding TikTok video below:

Reactions as lady's single mum gets married

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts as the lady explained what she expected from her mum's husband after the marriage.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Henny Jhay said:

"I hope my mom allows this to happen she is so in loveeee but she thinks having a wedding at her age is paparazzi, but I will show her this."

@amiuzo1 said:

"Awww this beautiful. tap this blessing for my self been a single mummy for 15 years."

@Packaging materials in Bayelsa said:

"congratulations to her n wishing her a blissful marriage."

@Amirah said:

"This is so beautiful I pray she continues to experience the love she deserves."

@KIDDIES WEAR IN AJAH/LEKKI said:

"This is beautiful to watch. May God bless her union."

@Dchenemi said:

"Oh congratulations to herrrrr. I wish her all the happiness this world can give and beyond. Seeing this makes me sooo happy."

@justlaraym said:

"Why am I crying, congratulations to your mum."

A lady's single mother gets married after 20 years. Photo: @destinysplendour

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng reported that a groom went viral after he was seen using crutches on his wedding day following an accident.

The abroad-based Nigerian groom returned to Nigeria for his traditional wedding, but an unexpected accident left him injured.

Despite the injury, he walked with crutches on his wedding day as seen in a viral video, celebrating love in style.

In a related story, a groom's mum's speech trended online over how she described her son and his new wife.

Bride falls down stairs on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an unexpected drama unfolded as a bride fell down the stairs while rushing to church for her wedding.

The video of the bride during and after the fall caught people’s attention on social media as it trended.

Many who came across the video shared their similar experiences, and many shared what they could have done differently.

Source: Legit.ng