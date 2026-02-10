A Nigerian lady who joined the ‘asoebi girls’ for her friend's wedding shared her unpleasant experience at the event

What happened made her vow never to join any bridal train again, as she opened up about what she and her friends faced

Many were moved by her sad experience and took to the comment section to share their similar encounters at weddings

A Nigerian lady shared her experience at her friend’s wedding, where she was part of the bridal train, also known as asoebi girls.

She narrated how her last experience made her cry, as she vowed never to participate in such again.

Identified on TikTok as @tolulope_mi, the lady explained how the asoebi girls at her friend’s wedding were left uncatered for.

She also shared the unexpected thing that happened when they demanded food from the bride’s family.

The lady captioned the video:

"Personally, I think I’m past the Aso-ebi girl’s phase. However, if you cannot make arrangements of how your bridesmaids and aso-ebi girls will be taken care of, please, don’t bother putting innocent girls in an unfair situation. I almost passed out of hunger."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's experience at friend's wedding

@ADENIKE said:

"The bride's mother is not a good person. She didn't even hide to say it. The last one I did for my friend, i didn't eat at the trad the day before. At the reception, the food we were served was with meat that had been torn with hand. We managed it and rejoiced with them. This is why i barely attend events, i would eat to my fill before leaving my house

@Eniobanke Eniola said:

"Atleast she has them to give you ponmo ,in your own case ,we were not serve food at the trad ,on the white wedding day all the aso ebi ladies were given a cooler of undone Jollof rice with no plate to serve it and meats shared between 2persons. Wo it is well sis."

@kemi said:

"i came with the groom family, paid for tf fro and back, 15k each person, spent over 150k for preparation alone, omo hunger nearly blind me, there was no food around expect biscuits, the bride family served their side alone, gifts sef dem no carry am reach our side at all."

@SCENTS BY AB said:

"Same thing happened to me last year, Dear brides u guys should always make provisions for your friends !!!!"

@Only1 Guten said:

"scatter wedding ooooooo,went to a friend's wedding and then no quick give us food,I para for everyone,para for my friend wey dey do wedding na them dey beg me say make I no vex."

@Haystixx said:

"I went to do men in agbada, Wife family was serving themselves, me and the guys went out to eat and after a while they started calling us that it is time to come and prostrate. They had to call random people in the hall to dance in with the groom."

