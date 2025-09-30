A Nigerian lady who went for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) got posted to a place she did not expect

A Nigerian lady who serving in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has shared her experience.

According to the lady, she was posted to a secondary school in Lagos and she is happy about it.

In her video, @solatybilqees said she loves the place because that was the school she graduated from.

She was posted to the Government Junior College, Agege, which is her alma mater.

"No greater feeling. You got posted to the same secondary school you graduated from, and everything starts to feel nostalgic."

In the video, she was seen interacting with the students in the classroom.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares video of her NYSC PPA

@HUSSEIN said:

"Dem no carry me go state high school o."

@Yen said:

"I'll feel sad if I go back to mine. Something about my education still hurts me."

@Rayo said:

"That’s my sister right there “Corper Abiodun” the name sharp!!!!!!"

@Hassanat said:

"Government Junior College Agege is a comprehensive college."

@bibii_jewels said:

"I would cry if I ever experienced this. Missed my secondary school so much."

@beebs_apparel said:

"I miss junior secondary school days. GJCA girls."

@oluwatobi_oo said:

"I got posted to a boarding school and my secondary school was a boarding school too, the nostalgia."

@Temitope said:

"Watching this brought so much memories. Govt college Agege."

@morire04 said:

"Government college Iyana ipaja."

NYSC lady shares experience after job-hunting

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady serving in the National Youth Service Corps shares her experience after searching for a job.

The corps member said she went to look for a job at a car dealership, and she was told she would be paid N30,000 per month.

According to her, she rejected the job offer at the car dealership because the workload was too heavy for the meagre pay.

NYSC lady gets N2 million from her landlord

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared how her landlord gave her money when she was moving out of the apartment she rented.

According to the lady, she met a good landlord when she went for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

She said the landlord was so nice that he gave each of the tenants N2 million for free after one year had elapsed.

Her words: "I made my first million from my landlord. I was a corper and I had moved into an apartment. It was a self-contain. So when I was leaving the apartment after my one year NYSC, the landlord gave me and the other tenants N2 million each. As at that time, (the rent) was N550k for self-contain. I feel like I didn't get to appreciate him enough because there is basically no body that will do what he did for us in Nigeria right now. I want to thank him for his kindness, his generosity, and I wish other landlords would emulate him and show kindness and show love and generosity towards their tenants."

