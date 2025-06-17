Pastor Ituah Ighodalo recently granted an interview where he opened up about his life following the death of his wife, Ibidun Ighodalo

Ibidun, prominent event planner, passed away in Port Harcourt while on an official duty, and since then, her husband has chosen not to remarry

Pastor Ighodalo shared how he felt it was impossible for him to remarry, but he emphasized that he would prefer to listen to his own heart

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the founder of Trinity House, recently granted an interview where he discussed his plans to remarry after the loss of his wife a few years ago.

His late wife, Ibidun Ighodalo, tragically passed away while on an official assignment in Port Harcourt, leaving behind the pastor and their two children.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo speaks about reaction to people about getting married again. Photo credit@ibidunighodalo

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Nigeria Info on 99.3FM, Pastor Ighodalo shared that after his wife’s passing, he initially felt that remarriage was impossible because he had given all his love to her while she was alive.

However, he mentioned that time had healed that wound, and he had now moved on, focusing on his role as a clergy and his calling.

Pastor Ituah speaks about his potential partner

When asked about a potential girlfriend or any lady he had an interest in, Pastor Ighodalo laughed and stated that he could not say for sure that there was someone special at the moment.

He explained that he had been down this road many times before and was trusting God for the best. Despite the pressure he had been receiving from others, he affirmed that he was not listening to them, but instead focusing on his heart.

The pastor acknowledged that making such a decision was not easy, as there were many factors to consider.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo grants interview, speaks about late wife. Photo credit@ituahighdalo

Source: Instagram

A few months ago, rumours linked him to actress Kate Henshaw, and Pastor Ighodalo addressed these rumours during the interview.

He emphasized that, while he had once believed it's impossible to remarry, he now felt that it was possible, following the healing power of time.

In his words:

"When Ibidun died, I thought it was impossible. Like I said then, I had given her everything, all the love I could give. However, time heals everything, and time compensates. A lot of people are putting me under pressure, but I am not listening to them. I am listening to my heart, and my heart says that it is possible. I cannot say there is someone at the corner. I’ve been down that road many times. I am believing God and focusing on Him. It has not been an easy decision. There are many things to consider."

See the video here:

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo matchmakes Diamond Platnumz

Legit.ng had reported that Pastor Ituah Ighodalo playfully tried to matchmake Diamond Platnumz and the chief bridesmaid during the JP2025 wedding.

The cleric asked singer Diamond Platnumz if he was married and encouraged him to get the bridesmaid’s number.

The chief bridesmaid, however, jokingly declined, causing laughter among the guests at the colourful event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng