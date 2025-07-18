Real Madrid's 18-year-old star Endrick married 22-year-old model Gabriely Miranda in a civil wedding ceremony

Miranda shared elegant wedding photos on Instagram, captioned with a Bible verse and heartfelt joy

Fans offered congratulations, though some expressed concern over Endrick’s age and their unique relationship contract

Real Madrid star Endrick has officially tied the knot with his lover, Gabriely Miranda, a 22-year-old model and influencer, in their civil wedding.

Despite his age of 18, the footballer has captured the attention of football fans and pundits with his promising talent on the field.

The couple's wedding gained attention due to Endrick's rising fame, their age gap, and an unconventional relationship agreement.

Miranda shared stunning wedding photos on social media, captioning them with Matthew 19:6:

"So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore, what God has joined together, let no one separate,” and “At last we married."

She added a fresh post on Instagram with the caption:

"Mr. Person & Mrs. Sousa. He prepared every step. Today, we walk together at His altar."

It was gathered that Endrick and Gabriely began dating in October 2023, after which the pair signed a ‘dating contract’ stipulating certain conditions that must be met by both spouses, per Athlon Sports.

Gabriely also said on PodDelas' podcast that both parties willingly signed, including their emails and IDs, despite only being together for six months.

And in September 2024, the pair announced they were legally married.

Fans flooded social media with congratulations. samzny said:

"I get it .. but I really wish this kid had a good mentor."

can.kuslarim added:

"Guardians need to be appointed for Endrick and Yamal."

ac_style_inspo claimed:

"Her birthday is December 21, 2000. She is 24 and not 22! I wish he had good people around him. 18 with the world at your feet and life to experience smh."

oluwaseun0429 posited:

"This boy didn't even give life a chance. All the best."

user035617819 wrote:

"I Don’t like her, but i love the w00000000000dding decor, simple and very elegant with taste."

Endrick, wife celebrate baptism

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the couple reaffirmed their faith through a heartfelt re-baptism ceremony.

Surrounded by loved ones, the couple was submerged in a pool, symbolising their renewed spiritual commitment.

The Real Madrid star and his model wife shared this milestone, deepening their bond and beliefs.

The ceremony, believed to have taken place at Endrick’s home, captures a deeply personal moment for the couple.

Re-baptism is often a deeply personal choice, symbolising a renewed or strengthened relationship with one's beliefs.

