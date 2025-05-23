A Nigerian lady shared a video showing what her mother looked like when she decided to dress differently

She joined the TikTok challenge in which people give their mothers young people's clothes to wear and look different

In the video, she stated that her mother had given birth to six children and that she still looked beautiful

A Nigerian woman is trending on TikTok after her daughter dressed her up like a Gen Z baddie.

In a video, the lady had given her mother a nice gown to wear so that she would look like a very young woman.

The lady said her mother has given birth to six children. Photo credit: TikTok/Lara of Lagos.

Source: TikTok

She had joined the trending TikTok challenge in which old women or mothers who have given birth to many children dress in young people's clothes to look different. It is called 'mother dressing like daughter challenge.'

However, Lara of Lagos made it clear that her mother has given birth to six children.

In the first scene, he mother appeared in a native attire, but in the second one, she was dressed in a powerfully fitting gown.

The new gown and hairdo transformed her appearance and made her look so young that many netizens could not believe she had given birth to six children.

The video is captioned:

"I tried the mom dressing like daughter challenge with my mom. Mother of 6 still looking sexyyy."

The woman looked young after her daughter changed her dress pattern. Photo credit: TikTok/@laraoflagos3.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman joins trending TikTok challenge

@Edutex poundz said:

"Never skip a mom dressing like daughter challenge."

@Çlêf Hîgh said:

"I go lodge person mama this month."

@Big Shagar said:

"See sweet girl na. I gats go lodge today again."

@ARRBY said:

"Our father’s marry all the soulmates leave Aromate for us."

@Celestina said:

"I be receptionist…them lodge person mama today ooh."

@Kay fabulous said:

"Is she in serious relationship with your dad? Am asking for my daddy."

@Otumfour Nana said:

"I believe if our mothers continue dressing like this, older men will leave the younger girls for us. What do you think?"

@johnnyflair2 said:

"Until person mama carry belle, who nah no go rest."

@alexendermargaret said:

"To the extend say all their mama them no get stretch mark like the children self."

@Seyikemi fashion house and more said:

"Sour mum is naturally pretty. Evergreen."

@OLUWATOSIN said:

"When your dad go come back from work we need talk man to man."

@Case said:

"Na now we done sabi say all this mother are the real spec I done day change my type of woman going for the mothers."

@Jennifer Aniston said:

"All of una father don marry all the soulmate con leave aromate for us."

Childhood photo of mother and daughter goes viral

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady shared photos of her mother and herself when she was still a very little baby being carried around.

The lady poses the childhood photo alongside a present one, which shows she has now grown into a woman.

What made the post more interesting is that she has also become a qualified nurse like her mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng