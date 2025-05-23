A lady shared her family’s emotional experience after the doctor gave her mother just seven days to live

Her mother exceeded expectations by living 11 days, during which her father entertained her with singing and dancing

The viral TikTok video showing their love and care has touched millions, sparking heartfelt reactions online

A lady melted hearts as she shared her family’s experience after the doctor gave her mother seven days to live.

She stated that the doctor sent her mother home and told the family that she had seven days left, but the woman ended up staying for 11 days.

Lady Shares Father's Heartfelt Actions During Her Mother’s Final Days Before Death, Video Moves Many

In a viral TikTok video by @thetipsybloom, the lady showed how her father entertained her mother during her last days.

He was seen dancing and singing to the ailing woman on the bed, as she tried to dance along.

She wrote:

“The doctor sent my mum home, saying she had about 7 days left. She gave us 11! We celebrated her every single day. My dad entertained her to the end. This is what 45 and half years of marriage looks like.

“I am so grateful for their example of love. We miss you, ma. These are memories I will cherish forever. Fly high, mama. Watch over us. My parents were the definition of true love. RIP Mama.”

Watch the touching video below:

Reactions trail emotional family video

The video went viral and had over 3.4 million views as of the time of this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Meeks516 said:

“I can’t stop crying just pure love and what more blessing then to have Mr. Rance Allen miracle worker amen. That was my mommy favorite song to fly high to your beautiful mommy you have this to cherish forever and there amazing love I’ll keep you and your family lifted in my prayers.”

@Karen Hagan said:

“Your father was a good husband to the very end. and he put a smile on her face. I’m sure every day. Blessing to your family.”

@Lindoz said:

“Strength and peace to this awesome husband and his family. precious bitter sweet moments. Your mum left knowing she was loved and a great treasure.”

@NASHVILLE ELOPEMENTS said:

“May we ALL have love like this!!! A true example of unconditional love until the end. She danced her way into heaven for sure.”

@Rat.onacheeto said:

“The way she looking at him, she’s remembering every reason every moment she ever spent loving that man. May she rest in peace and I’m sorry for your family’s loss my dear.”

In related stories, a woman shared her husband’s last promise to their daughter and shared how he was buried in the parlour of his new home.

Little boy’s reaction to dad’s burial poster trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral TikTok video captured a young boy excitedly pointing at his late father’s obituary banner in their compound, believing his dad had travelled to the US.

The boy’s innocent joy contrasted deeply with the reality of his father’s death, sparking emotional reactions.

The video has amassed over 600,000 views, prompting heartfelt comments from viewers who shared similar experiences.

