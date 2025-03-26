A video capturing a White woman's reaction to seeing braids for the first time has generated a buzz on social media

An African lady made fine braids, and the Oyinbo woman could not help herself as she admired the hairdo

While the African lady thought the White woman's behaviour was embarrassing, netizens observed something else

A White woman was overwhelmed with emotions as she saw braids for the first time.

A black lady who had the braids, @jennifer15.0, shared a video on TikTok showing the White woman's unexpected behaviour.

An Oyinbo woman is overjoyed to see braids for first time. Photo Credit: @jennifer15.0

Source: TikTok

The black lady thought her behaviour was embarrassing.

"Ngl it was embarrassing," she wrote.

For the lady, it is just braids, but not for the White woman, who acted like she has seen something extraordinary.

The Oyinbo woman kept exclaiming "wow' as the lady turned around and bent her head to showcase the braids. At the time of this report, the video has hit 215k views as many people commented on the White woman's epic reaction.

In the comment section, the black lady shared her thoughts on the White woman's reaction:

"I think it's just because it was new to her. That's why she thinks it's wow ahaa."

An Oyinbo sees braids for the first time and her reaction is priceless. Photo Credit: @jennifer15.0

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

People comment on foreigner's reaction

Sasha_gem 💎 said:

"You should start charging them for the compliments 😂😂 if they want to touch, they pay extra."

ananda said:

"It’s how she’s being respectful about it, like she wants to touch at the same time she doesn’t want to come of as disrespect."

ITS_sam2u said:

"Nah this is not a bad things guys, let’s take it easy. She was being really nice. I’ve seen some really disrespectful interactions."

Nsiki bbe❤️👄 said:

"How come they not aware of the hair type yet they make them... Most suppliers got them from china."

Bubbles said:

"I remember how guest always wanted to feel my hair texture because I had natural afro."

zoe_boitumelo said:

"One customer at my workplace once paid for my next hair appointment. She loved my blonde braids."

Andrenakkkkkkkk said:

"She's soo cute.that's cultural appreciation, ppl need to learn that instead of being racists."

Kanyin.F said:

"Look at her hands she's resisting the urge to touch your hair 😭."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful black lady with a huge afro had captivated people's attention in Istanbul, a city in Turkey.

Black lady with natural afro turns celebrity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a black lady with a natural afro had become a celebrity in Turkey as White folks rushed to take pictures with her.

The black lady, a TikTok user, shared a video showing how they mobbed and gushed over her because of her natural afro. In different scenes in the clip, White men and women who accosted her on the streets begged to take pictures with her.

Like a celebrity, they struck poses with her and would say thank you after she granted their requests. One particular White man walked up to her to show her a picture of her he had taken with his phone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng