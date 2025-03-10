A Nigerian preacher has showered encomiums on his wife for keeping her purity until they tied the knot

The newlywed hailed his wife's resilience, noting that she said no a thousand times to the pressure of defilement from people

The groom's Facebook post celebrating his wife has sent social media users into a frenzy, with many commending her

A proud groom, Peculiar Emmanuel, has appreciated his wife, Mercy Peculiar-Emmanuel, for remaining undefiled until they married.

In a Facebook post, Emmanuel commended his wife for being resilient to her core value despite how difficult it was.

Preacher hails wife for being chaste

Emmanuel, a preacher, thanked his wife for resisting pressure from people to defile herself.

He said her resilience has made her a sermon to young Christian ladies on the value of remaining pure until marriage.

While noting that this generation regards being loose as a norm, he hailed his wife for showing that chastity was possible. He attached his wife's picture to his Facebook post.

The preacher wrote:

"Thank you wifey for keeping yourself pure, untouched, unbroken and unmatched.

"Thank you for being resilient to your core values of purity despite how difficult it was.

"Thank you for saying no a thousand times to the pressures of defilement from all asundry.

"Thank you for being a sermon to young Christian ladies out there that virg.inity is not old school and it is value for a reasonable man.

"In a generation where "loosing" it is a norm you are a proof that "preserving It" can be won.

"This is the Mrs Peq I prayed for...

"The wife of my youth.

"Thank you My Charisma!"

Netizens react to groom's wife appreciation post

George David Nduka Okali said:

"E don do we know you are married.

"Allow the singles to breathe don't suffocate us please."

Stephen Ojichukwu said:

"Pst peq God's mercy is always peculiar.

"God bless you woman of God.

"God bless you.

"God bless you and your family."

Onyinyechi Princess Jibueze said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎊🎈.

"Pastor Emmanuel Biko let the single breath."

AG Patience said:

"Big congratulations sir.

"Thank you so much ma, for winning in purity, and chastity indeed virgi.nity isn't an old school.

"God bless miss peq for my generation, I so love her🌹."

Vicky Okpe said:

"I love you ma 🥰, even if I don't know u.

"It very hard to see a lady keep herself in this generation, most guys believe virgin don't exist again and they are old school, 99 percent of guys want sex before marriage and they are making it very hard for us.

"But we can't give up now we will keep pushing ❤️."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a bride had gone viral for keeping herself pure until marriage.

Taraba graduate celebrates his chastity online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had celebrated graduating while remaining untouched throughout his stay in school.

The Trarab State University graduated penned an appreciation post to himself online after writing his final exams.

The young man bragged that he became the first male in the Taraba institution's history to preserve his chastity until graduating. He congratulated himself for the personal feat.

