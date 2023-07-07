A young man, who recently wrote his final exams, has stirred reactions as he celebrated graduating from Taraba State University

According to the fresh graduate, he became the first male 'pure' graduate in the history of the university

His Facebook celebration post sent social media users into a frenzy as people shared their thoughts on it

A fresh Nigerian graduate has celebrated his chastity online as he finished from Taraba State University.

Sirdeeq Sadeeq, in a now-deleted Facebook post made on July 6, reshared by Lindaikejiblog, said he came, saw and finished his course intact.

Sadeeq said he finished chaste. Photo Credit: Sirdeeq Sadeeq

Sadeeq bragged that he became the first male in the Taraba institution's history to preserve his chastity while graduating.

He congratulated himself for the personal feat and ascribed the glory to God for making it possible.

Sadeeq wrote:

"I'm the first male virgin graduate in the history of Taraba State University.

"I come, I saw and I finish intact. Na God do wam. Congratulations to my humble self."

The Taraba graduate's post got many talking

Mo Lala Akinyanju said:

"Congratulations dearie,may the Lord keep ordering ur steps."

Commy Dan said:

"Congratulation sir. May God bless you with what you deserve."

Charity Eze Charity Eze said:

"People will still doubt because you have lost your own. Jealous no good Sha."

Chiaha Dominic said:

"It's easy for men to be vir.gin.

"But ladies.......hmm no way.. E dey hard either Na with azu, idomie, ice-cream, or urgent 2k alert them use chop her."

Kelechi Valentine Ezeigwe said:

"Congratulations, Keep it up until the day of your marriage because your body is the temple of the holy spirit."

Emmanuel Moses said:

"Congratulations dude... God wey do am for you go do am for me. I will be the first to graduate in Bayero University Kano."

Waji Rolland said:

"Congratulations my course mate from department of Business Administration."

Corps member celebrates her chastity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 'pure' corps member had celebrated her chastity online.

In a Facebook post whose screenshot has been reshared by Punch and Linda Ikeji, the lady celebrated God for ending her service year with her body untouched.

The 20-year-old lady said those who made jest of her for choosing the part of body purity gave her strength to strive towards her goal. Justina prayed there were more "pure" graduates like her from Taraba State University.

