March 8 marks International Women's Day across the globe, and thousands of females are being celebrated

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, prepared a powerful speech to celebrate all strong women out there

Priscy's message depicted the struggles of the average woman and resonated with all who cared to listen

Nigerians and lovers of Priscilla Ojo in general were proud to see her message in celebration of International Women's Day.

In case you did not know, the origins of IWD can be traced back to Clara Zetkin, a prominent German socialist. According to BBC, Zetkin proposed the idea in 1910 at an International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Women all around the world get to reflect on their struggles and achievements and celebrate how far they have come despite a society that hardly supports them.

Priscilla Ojo's message made sure to highlight the pain points of every woman and how much they struggle to hold positions in high places.

See her message below:

Recall that Priscy suffered backlash as Nigerians got curious about if she had begun practising her new faith, Islam, after seeing her new post with her man, Juma Jux.

Priscy, who recently joined the Islamic faith by way of marriage, shared loved-up videos with her husband.

The Nigerian influencer got slammed in the comments section about posting such during the holy month of Ramadan.

How fans reacted to Priscy's IWD message

Read some reactions below:

@iyaboojofespris said:

"I'm so super proud of you, my Queen 💕."

@its.priscy said:

"Mine is @iyaboojofespris thank you for being my rock, strength, inspiration. You’ve always taught me how to be strong, independent and confident. Happy international women’s day❤️ mom I love you."

@hiretttextile said:

"Iye ayo, not on instagram. Her strength is so incredible, her love transcends her looks , her worth is immeasurable, heart is so pure. My mom always love and show love even when she’s not appreciated. I wish I could be like her. Mummy, I celebrate you now and forever.❤️❤️❤️❤."

@olajumokeamokeodo said:

"Beautiful Mrs Mkabala 🔥🔥😍😍 Happy international women's day."

@oluwa_sharonn said:

"She always inspire me @iyaboojofespris love you ma. Yes I tag her nd to you who we says ur own mama no inspire you nii. Yes she did not because she died longggggg time ago nd I miss her but I don’t learn anything from her coz she left when I needed her. Sister nko I no get. Okayyyy."

@alhajakudirat_jewelries said:

"Haaaaaaaaa this is the real @iyaboojofespris Jesu this resemblance is too much haaaaa watching this video is like looking at lyabo may God Almighty continue to protect and strengthen your Mom."

Retail firm advocates gender equity in workplace

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, retail giant CHI Limited pledged to uphold gender equity in the workplace following the recently concluded International Women’s Day.

The company said it is committed to driving diversity and inclusion through gender equity in the workplace.

According to the firm, women are some of the biggest drivers of success in workplaces.

