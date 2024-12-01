An event photographer said a recent wedding he covered involved a beautiful bride who kept herself pure

A Nigerian lady is trending on social media because she kept herself pure until she got married.

Her wedding photographer, who shared the story, said no man had touched the bride before.

The bride has been praised for maintaining purity. Photo credit: Facebook/Godfactor Studios.

The wedding photographer, Godfactor Studios, insists the lady named Esther, should be commended for having the discipline to keep herself for her husband alone.

The photographer said:

"Congratulations Esther. This bride married her husband as a vi,rgin....I know some of you will get angry and ask if VI.RGINITY brings anything to the table of marriage. Some of you might even ask how I got to know that she was a vir,gin just to discredit her and make mockery of it, but I know virg.ins because I also married a vi.rgin.

"She testified that her kis.s with her husband on their wedding day was her ever first kis.s.... And I heard many testimonies from church members, course mates and neighbors. If you marry a virgi.n, it means you married a lady with a lot of discipline, it also means that you married a lady that's not wayward. It is not easy to keep vir,ginity in this world of immorality, so if you see a vir,gin, give her her flowers. Marrying a vi.rgin brings a lot of good luck and opens the door of favour. God does not joke with vir.gins. Yes, being a vi.rgin does not mean that a lady will automatically beat good woman, but it has taken care of 50 percent of the challenges of mistrust. Trust is the bedrock of marriage."

