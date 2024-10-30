A Nigerian Master of Ceremonies (MC) paired a beautiful Nigerian lady and an Oyinbo man at a wedding ceremony

A video showed when the MC was asking them questions about themselves as he put them on the spot

Many who came across the video celebrated the MC and gave their opinion on the matchmaking process

A wedding MC played matchmaker as he paired a Nigerian lady and an Oyinbo man.

He asked both of them if they were married or in a relationship, and they answered in the negative.

In the video shared by @blazing.weddings on TikTok, the MC asked them their genotype, and they were both AA.

He then held the man's hand and told the lady to place her hand on his, which she did.

The pretty lady and the Oyinbo man then danced, as the crowd sprayed them.

The video was captioned:

“We have a wedding to plan.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as MC "weds" female guest and Oyinbo man at wedding

Many who came across the video celebrated the MC and gave their opinion on the matchmaking process.

@sassyvivy said:

"Wow,can’t believe this is my brothers wedding that took place last week Saturday,Kris is a fun guy."

@Adedamola 1610 said:

"I just Dey smile like person wey dem swear for."

@Clem's beauty said:

"I was live on it. my bros wedding. Chris is a funny nice guy and Mirabel so beautiful."

@< Nameless > said:

"Don't let your boyfriend stop you from finding your husband."

M said:

"Lesson of the day: try dey go weddings. You fit meet your soulmate there."

Man marries lady he met on Facebook

In a related story, a Nigerian man met a young lady on Facebook five months ago, and now they are married.

He said he met the beautiful lady in May 2024, and they tied the knot in October 2024.

People who came across the post congratulated the couple and shared their thoughts on the marriage.

