An American man travelled to Nigeria to see his wife.

He shared an interesting video about his journey from his country to meet his Nigerian wife.

The video was shared by @rae.and.bae on TikTok.

He also revealed that he had a 24-hour layover in Turkey before flying to Nigeria.

The man said:

“Finally with my better half.”

Reactions as American man visits Nigeria to meet wife

@Villaesther4 said:

"Yaaayyyy… so happy for yall.. rooting hard for you both .. God bless your union.. Can’t wait for all the amazing content."

@Shava said:

"This is what i do. any country that i layover I leave the airport and go out for sightseeing, the past one i went into Paris saw the Eiffel tower and came back to the airport."

@Olajumoke said:

"The way i smiled. love et for you and yours."

@margarita ortiz said:

"Great!!!!! I just came back I traveled from California to Abuja and such a great experience, happy for you guys."

@Tiffany said:

"I know she's crying and full of joy.. I love this for the both of you."

Gracie said:

"Awww so happy for sister. Welcome our cute in-law. God bless you both. God am trusting you on this dating site cause am getting tired but I believe you Lord do the best for me."

Nigerian lady marries American man

In a related story, a Nigerian lady wedded her American lover in a beautiful traditional marriage ceremony in the lady’s hometown.

The lady shared videos from the ceremony on her TikTok page as she flaunted her ring and captured the marriage preparation process.

Many people who came across the video congratulated the couple and gave their opinions about the union.

