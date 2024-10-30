Lady Shares Video of Her Introduction, Many Reacts to Fiance’s Looks As Clip Trends
- A Nigerian lady shared a video of herself and her husband in their introduction ceremony on her TikTok page
- In the video, she and her husband danced as she introduced him to her family members and their friends
- Many people who came across the clip talked about the man’s looks which made the video go viral
A lady shared a video from her introduction ceremony on TikTok.
The video showed herself and her groom, alongside other family members and well-wishers.
In the video shared by @bukkycares1 on TikTok, she and her husband danced as she introduced him to her family members.
She captioned the video:
“#Introduction.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail man’s look on introduction day
Many people who came across the clip reacted to the man’s look, while others defended the lady.
@Elina said:
"I don't need a handsome man to be happy all i need is a man whom will be happy he has me as a wife ad also a man who will respect me ad give peace."
@Sew Easy said:
"Most you ladies insulting her here, your fine husband no Dey give you peace of mind o, because you all choose outside beauty than inner, good character and all."
@Abdul • Web Designer Ui/Ux said:
What's wrong with y'all.....the man is okay he deserves love too....y'all hate yet you ain't even better......she finds peace with him may God bless their union."
@Gabbie said:
"Some ladies go Dey dictate for God. I need a tall handsome fair guy. Na so dem go do turn single mother last last."
@Olamideoluwakemi said:
"But I don't see anything wrong this man nah, but TikTok people will sha have something to say. Congratulations jare sis."
Nigerian man marries Oyinbo woman
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A young Nigerian man tied the knot with his foreign lover at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos.
The man shared a video of the wedding ceremony on his TikTok page as he posed for pictures with his wife.
People who came across the video congratulated the couple, while others commented on the man’s facial expression.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng