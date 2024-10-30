A Nigerian lady shared a video of herself and her husband in their introduction ceremony on her TikTok page

In the video, she and her husband danced as she introduced him to her family members and their friends

Many people who came across the clip talked about the man’s looks which made the video go viral

A lady shared a video from her introduction ceremony on TikTok.

The video showed herself and her groom, alongside other family members and well-wishers.

In the video shared by @bukkycares1 on TikTok, she and her husband danced as she introduced him to her family members.

She captioned the video:

“#Introduction.”

Reactions trail man’s look on introduction day

Many people who came across the clip reacted to the man’s look, while others defended the lady.

@Elina said:

"I don't need a handsome man to be happy all i need is a man whom will be happy he has me as a wife ad also a man who will respect me ad give peace."

@Sew Easy said:

"Most you ladies insulting her here, your fine husband no Dey give you peace of mind o, because you all choose outside beauty than inner, good character and all."

@Abdul • Web Designer Ui/Ux said:

What's wrong with y'all.....the man is okay he deserves love too....y'all hate yet you ain't even better......she finds peace with him may God bless their union."

@Gabbie said:

"Some ladies go Dey dictate for God. I need a tall handsome fair guy. Na so dem go do turn single mother last last."

@Olamideoluwakemi said:

"But I don't see anything wrong this man nah, but TikTok people will sha have something to say. Congratulations jare sis."

