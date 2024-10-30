A groom trended after he and his men on Agbada were filmed performing popular TikTok dance steps on his wedding day

The moment was captured in an exciting video shared by the Master of Ceremonies (MC) of the wedding

Many who came across the video hailed the groom and his supportive friends for their electrifying moves

A Nigerian groom and his friends danced to viral TikTok sounds on his wedding day.

The groom's friends donned their lovely agbada and danced viral TikTok dance steps.

The fun video was shared by @godstymthepartyboy on his TikTok page.

As they danced, the attendees of the wedding hailed them.

The video was captioned:

“When the groom is a TikToker.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as groom performs viral TikTok dance

@Mhiz Toke said:

"See how you dey smile, and you no get babe oo."

@Ini_Olu1 said:

"I will marry right and marry once by God’s grace."

@AbikeShugaa said:

"HUSBAND I AM SURE YOU CAN SEE THIS!!! Don’t be too serious Abeg no be WAEC."

@ZAINAB said:

"If my man no dance like this that day I no dey follow am go house."

@EZZY DADDI said:

"Na him one Alfa go come tell me say make I no do loud wedding."

@Mr Meks said:

"I can't imagine proposing, paying bride price, renting hall, picking outfits for myself and wife, cook food, provide drinks and still come and entertain y'all at my wedding."

@Oiz@ said:

"Omo dem no force this guy do marriage ooooo."

