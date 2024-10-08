A Nigerian lady has gone viral on TikTok after her massive traditional marriage celebration trended on TikTok

The groom arrived in a convoy, and while the couple danced, guests threw money in the air, which rained down on the couple

Many people who came across the video celebrated the lady and prayed to experience the blessing of marriage

A Nigerian lady’s traditional marriage became the talk of the town after a massive show of wealth.

The groom arrived in a long convoy at the lady’s home to perform the traditional marriage rites on his wife.

Couple's traditional marriage trends. Photo credit: @chimdinma

The lady, identified as @chimdinma__ on TikTok, shared the video of the ceremony on her page

Money rains at traditional wedding

During the celebration, the lady went to give a cup of palm wine to her man, and she was sprayed with money as she carried out the act.

While the couple danced at the ceremony, the groom and some guests were throwing money in the air.

The lady said:

“I got traditionally hitched to the love of my life."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s traditional marriage

@Chioma said:

"Congratulations. I’m next in Jesus mighty name amen."

@BU BE said:

"Another day to be happy for a stranger."

@Preshyp said:

"I can't stop congratulating others until it gets to my turn.

@Queen B said:

"Who else is watching on a Sunday evening laying on your bed with smiles......congrats nne."

@user1917071851438 said:

"Congratulations dear am the next in line this year 2024 before October ending."

@Onyii

"Chai congratulations nwaoma. god wen convoys go enter my papa compound like this."

