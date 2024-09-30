A bride Celina looked lovely as she stepped out for her wedding rocking a beautiful mermaid dress

The hips of the outfit bulged out and she designed it with a cape that flowed behind her to the ground

However, the knee part of her outfit seemed tight on her and it prevented her from walking freely during her church wedding

It was a memorable day for a bride, Celina, as she tied the nuptial knot with her husband Peter rocking a glamorous white dress.

Bride looks gorgeous in her wedding dress, expresses difficulty walking freely. Image credit: @4designsstudios

Source: Instagram

She looked stunning in the attire which exposed some parts of her shoulders and upper areas of her bosoms.

However, the mermaid-themed dress restricted her movement as she and her husband walked in the church after their white wedding.

Celina combined her outfit which flowed to the ground with a beautiful lace wig frontal hair. She also wore classy silver earrings and makeup that highlighted her beauty.

Her groom wore an exquisite suit and black shoes which gave him a dapper look. The couple smiled at intervals in their video shared by @4designsstudios on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the bride's dress

Check out some of the reactions to the bride's dress below:

@kanyali_fabrics_and_design:

"The mermaid is too tight."

@miss_mayiita:

"She doesn’t look comfortable in her dress."

@myzz_kwansi:

"Most wedding dresses are not comfortable. The dress designs are exquisite but the brides mostly can't walk inside. What is the use of buying expensive dress for a great day and can't even walk in it for comfortably for more than an hour. You get in on and want to take it off within dome minutes."

@purplemonday45:

"She can’t walk."

@annah_2012:

"She is not comfortable."

Bride looks uncomfortable in corset dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a bride had many laughing at her after they watched a video of her tight outfit, which she rocked on her wedding day.

The lady's dress was beautiful but was quite uncomfortable for her as she struggled to sit during her special occasion.

Her husband rocked a black suit and was calm as he helped his wife sit calmly with a look of discomfort on her face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng