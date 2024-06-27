A bride had many laughing at her in a video of her tight outfit which she rocked on her wedding day was posted online

The lady's dress was beautiful but was quite uncomfortable for her as she struggled to sit on her special occasion

Her husband rocked a black suit and was calm as he helped his wife sit calmly with a displeased expression on her face

A bride felt she could manage pain when she rocked a beautiful outfit but did not know had a limit.

In the video posted by @mazitundeendut on Instagram, she wore an exquisite dress with a leaf design on one part of her shoulder.

The lovely attire fitted her body perfectly and she slayed in a short hairstyle that added glamour to her look.

Her makeup blended with her face and complemented her beauty. However, her discomfort in her outfit took away the shine from her glamorous look.

She struggled to sit as her husband, who wore a black suit over a white shirt, assisted her with her dress. After she got a better sitting position, the expression on her face showed that she was having a bad day on the outfit.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Several social media users have reacted to the video of the uncomfortable bride. See some of the comments below:

@thec_la_:

"Her tailor said slay today. Breathe tomorrow."

@__cessa:

"The most important thing is the man cares about her."

@iyanshawty:

"She still maintained composure. And her partner is supportive sha."

@endylight1:

"Anything that will make me not feel comfortable on my big day, Holy Ghost fire."

@leonzora.naturals:

"Na only me remain wey no go sew this mumu corset."

@iamkingdinero1:

"Beautiful outfit takes the breath away."

@rosythrone:

"Slaying is permanent, breathing is only temporary."

Source: Legit.ng