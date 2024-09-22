Global site navigation

Local editions

"E be like secondary school graduation": Reactions trail viral video of Watchman church wedding
Wedding

"E be like secondary school graduation": Reactions trail viral video of Watchman church wedding

by  Victor Duru 1 min read

A video from a Watchman church wedding has surfaced on social media and generated mixed reactions.

The bride wore a unique wedding dress that covered her body and had a head covering to go with it.

More details shortly...

sdertyuik
The couple had a Watchman church wedding.
Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: