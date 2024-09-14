A Nigerian groom got the shock of his life when the officiating pastor at the wedding refused to seal his union

In a video, the pastor blatantly refused to wed the couple because the groom refused to shave his beards

Mixed reactions trailed the viral video as netizens stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian groom was frustrated at his wedding after the officiating pastor insisted on not continuing with the wedding.

A video of the incident went viral on the TikTok app, drawing massive attention and comments from netizens.

Groom refuses to shave his beards Photo credit: @alhaji_brian/TikTok.

The groom, identified on TikTok as @alhaji_brian, posted a video of someone helping him to shave his beards after he was sent out.

According to him, the pastor said he could not proceed with the ceremony because of his full beards.

Sharing a video of the incident, the groom said:

"The moment I was sent out church because of my beards. The pastor said he won’t wed us if I don't shave my beards."

Reactions trail video of full-bearded groom

Mixed reactions trailed the TikTok video as some people took sides with the pastor while others condemned his action

@TEE &TEE JEWELRY'S said:

"It is too much for real even if they did not tell u, u should no the right thing."

@Wummy said:

"For him to agree with this, shows how much he loves and how far he can go for his wife. That's right attitude to correction. I respect his decision and to be honest, he looks a lot better after."

@Oluwabukola said:

"Very good, discipline should start from the church, if to say na your wife tell you make you barb am before wedding, you fit no gree."

@NANA said:

"The church are not serious, did you guys not do counseling? Did Dey not see you? Same way they notify brides about thier dress and they fell your beards is an issue Dey should tell you."

@PIKITO661 reacted:

"Some churches too dey do abeg. if I do court wedding I go do better reception in the evening with few friends and family members.i no get strength for church wahala."

@odinakaifeoma added:

"If na me be the wife nobody dey send my husband out of d church bec of his beard they should focus on telling him to be a selfless and responsible nd caring husband and father he's look does not matter."

See the post below:

Groom forced to shave his beards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man identified on Twitter as Emolad said he was asked to shave his beard on his wedding day before he could be wedded.

Emolad said the embarrassing scenario took place right inside the church shortly before his wedding took place.

