A lady has shamed her ex-boyfriend on social media following her marriage to her childhood friend

Many years ago, she was his little bride while he acted as her little groom during a couple's wedding

Internet users celebrated the lady on her wedding, with some reminiscing on when they acted as little brides

A lady has revealed online that she married a man who was her little groom at a wedding years ago.

Taking to TikTok, the lady, @monaleesa1, sent a message to her ex-lover and released a clip from her wedding.

She was the man's childhood bride. Photo Credit: @monaleesa1

Source: TikTok

"I later marry my childhood groom," @monaleesa1 wrote on TikTok.

She attached a childhood picture supposedly of herself as a little bride and her now husband as a little groom.

@monaleesa1 sported a small wedding gown while her little groom rocked a small suit. Her post stirred reactions on social media.

Watch her video below:

People congratulate her

Oyinkansola💖🔥💧 said:

"Awwwn…Congratulations ,May yours be among the best."

Pretty😍P🌺 said:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️🍾🎉 can we be friends 😩 I love the way you are wishing everyone happiness."

Mary Angela 🦋💙 said:

"Wait😂I did 3 different little brides oo, who i wan come marry now😂😂I no even sabi the boys again😂🥲."

Mag Da Lene605 said:

"Make I go find that boy when the both of us do little bride and groom,I just hope he is not married Sha because ehh."

Mrs B said:

"I have been friends with my husband since 2000 and we got married last year (23 years later),his uncle was my dad best man and his aunt babysitted me."

CALL_ME_Michelle👑 said:

"My childhood groom na my cousin."

Jeff 🥀 said:

"Na since childhood God don ordain this marriage he just keep am for you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a couple who met in secondary school had wedded years later.

Secondary school sweethearts marry after graduation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two secondary school sweethearts had tied the knot after graduation.

A TikTok post by Chikito showed that the couple attended the same secondary school and were close to each other. They have now taken their relationship a notch higher by getting married years after they graduated.

Their wedding photo attracted many positive reactions from TikTok users, who praised the couple for staying true to each other throughout the years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng