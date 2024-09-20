A Nigerian lady was overjoyed as her lover from the Netherlands arrived in Nigeria to marry her

The excited lady shared a heartwarming video showing their wedding ceremony, which was done in a grand style

Social media users celebrated the duo as people sought to know how she linked up with the foreigner online

A Nigerian lady has expressed excitement on social media as her lover from the Netherlands landed in the country.

According to her, she and her lover met on the Bigo Live app.

Lady rejoices as a man from the Netherlands arrives in Nigeria to marry her. Photos: @mrsluka2

She shared a heartwarming video which captured her wedding ceremony.

The lady, identified as @mrslukas2, revealed that the man came all the way from the Netherlands to Nigeria to marry her.

Two years distance relationship

The lady revealed that she and the man had been in a relationship for two years after they met online.

The video showed the man arriving in her hometown of Ebonyi State and being received by her family members.

In the video, the man was all smiles as they tied the knot in a grand style.

The newlywed congratulated herself and her husband in the caption.

She wrote,

“Congratulations to me and my baby.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady weds Oyinbo lover

@Rockchick said,

“You look beautiful. congratulations to you both.”

@Princezzshally said:

Welcome soon to the Netherlands..you will enjoy it here

@Mila said:

“Where una dey see dis kind love bayi. Congratulations sweetheart.

@4Sarah19 said:

“Congrats. Dutch people are friendly people.”

@Pop Khalifa said:

“Which baba do the juju for you? You need to share update ooo. congratulations sha happy for you. more love.”

Barbarakotarska8 said,

"Beautiful.so happy for you both.”

@guy122 said:

“Ebonyi to the world, congratulations, sis.”

