An American man crossed many oceans to marry a Nigerian lady who is the love of his his life

The lady herself took to TikTok to update her followers after tying the knot with her young-looking husband

She said she and her husband were both in their 20s before they got married to each other the traditional way

A video showing the traditional wedding between a Nigerian lady and her American lover is trending online.

The lady shared the post to update her followers after she successfully became a married woman.

The lady said she met the American man on Facebook. Photo credit: TikTok/Presh Lala.

Source: TikTok

In the post, Presh Lala said her husband is the first child of his family. Similarly, she is also the first child of her family.

She noted that her husband is in his 20s and she is also in her 20s. Also, she said her husband is a Christian just like herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Presh Lala said while is a stubborn person, her husband has a cool personality. She noted that both of them are obsessed with each other.

Another interesting thing about the couple is that while the man is shy, his wife has a bold personality.

Presh Lala said while her man fell in love with her first, she fell more deeply later. She said they met on Facebook.

Their wedding photos sparked congratulatory messages from netizens.

Netizens react as American man marries Nigerian lady

@Vic_Toria said:

"She looks like sofeya."

@Wine Judith said:

"You see that fell first and fell hardest change am na u fell first. Anyway congratulations my love."

@OLUWATOFUNMI said:

Tag your man I wan look something."

@princess_is_pretty_ said

"Oya now. I dey go Facebook now. My future husband fit Dey there."

Man from South Sudan marries Nigerian lady

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady found love in faraway East Africa, and the relationship resulted in a marriage.

A heartwarming wedding video which trended on social media showed the day the man and the lady tied the nuptials.

The man is from South Sudan while the lady is Igbo, Nigeria, making their wedding to draw attention.

Source: Legit.ng