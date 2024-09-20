Nigerian Woman and Son Join Husband in Canada after Nine Months Apart
- A Nigerian woman and her son have joined her husband in Canada after staying apart for nine months
- In a video she shared, she gave details of her preparation for the relocation and reunion with her husband
- Many Nigerians congratulated her, while others also prayed to relocate to Canada just like she and her family
A Nigerian woman expressed excitement as she and her son finally joined her husband in Canada.
According to her, her husband had relocated to Canada nine months earlier.
In a heartwarming video shared by @only1sheggy on TikTok, the woman detailed her preparations for relocation to Canada.
Missed connecting flight to Toronto
She and her son took off from Nigeria to London but missed their connecting flight to Toronto.
They finally boarded another flight to Toronto, and her husband received them at the airport.
The video showed the man happily carrying his son at the airport.
She captioned the video:
“If I don't use this sound I fit faint. It ended in absolute praise. #Godisgood.”
See the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:
@Dqueen21 said:
“Congratulations dear, it’s not easy not seeing one partner for that long.”
@Oforiwaa Sarah said:
“Why I'm i seeing this on my fyp everytime God.congratulations. I'm next to travel ijn Amen and Amen.”
@Bernardprosperous said:
i and my family will experience this joy in Jesus name amen
@Precious Chimaobi Aniagbaoso said:
“This will be me and my kids one day in Jesus name Amen
@Nancy222 said:
“I tap into your blessing.”
Nigerian woman reunites with hubby in Canada
In a related story, a Nigerian lady shared the moment she joined her husband in Canada after one year of a long-distance relationship.
She went to the market to get foodstuff and new clothes and even bought an iPhone 15 in preparation for her relocation.
Her family rejoiced with her and bade the lady a final goodbye at the international airport before takeoff.
Source: Legit.ng
