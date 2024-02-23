A Nigerian lady found love in faraway East Africa, and the relationship resulted in a marriage

A heartwarming wedding video trending online shows the day the man and the lady tied the nuptials

The man is from South Sudan while the lady is Igbo, from Nigeria, making their wedding to draw attention

A lady fell in love with a man from South Sudan, and the man ended up getting married to her.

A nice wedding video shared on TikTok by @igbo_babes1 shows the two lovers tying the nuptials the traditional way.

The man is from South Sudan. Photo credit: TikTok/@attorney_hope.

The tall, East African man married his Nigerian bride, and the video of their nuptials has drawn attention.

The lady, Anthony Hope, is from Imo state, and she made a post on her TikTok account, indicating she and her man reside in the USA.

They had all come to Nigeria for the wedding, including her husband's friends and well-wishers.

Many people said the man looked handsome, and they congratulated the couple.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets married to South Sudanese man

@D XCLUSIVE commented:

"Nigerian ladies, so una don reach Sudan now now, wow that's good."

@Rosie said:

"I like the way he’s also dressed like a Nigerian. It shows respect and acceptance. Well maybe it could be a South Sudanese outfit too."

@Joyudokas4656 commented:

"Omo the guy too fine o ahhh what a handsome guy."

@Akosua_Abbie remarked:

"Nigerians,una dey go places ooo."

@tessy christy remarked:

"What I see here is a lady who has foud peace, love and joy that all that matters. May the lord bless your home."

@Rebecca Ogunmola said:

"Getting married to a Ghanaian soon and I'm a Nigerian."

@mercygainu said:

"I love this. We are breaking the societal rules. Love is supreme."

