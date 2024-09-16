A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to express her displeasure over the state of her talking stage's room

She had visited the man with high hopes but was disappointed as she walked into his room and filmed what she saw

The lady's video capturing the man's room has blown up on social media and left netizens in stitches

A Nigerian lady, @ginagift20, visited her talking stage and was unhappy with how his room looked.

The lady released a video of the man's room on TikTok, saying she was not condemning him but was displeased by how scattered it looked.

She was pissed over how his room looked. Photo Credit: @ginagift20

Source: TikTok

@ginagift20 thought he could have arranged it knowing fully well she was coming.

"Him for just arrange the room well na… He just kept everything like that guyyyyy I was so pissed," she wrote on TikTok.

She panned her camera around to show the humble and disorganised room.

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trailed her video

Queen_Glory_Naya said:

"Weytin come be this one? My sister run ooo na dem."

Aisha_💕 said:

"Na prince wey disguise as poor man to find true love."

foreheadgirly1 said:

"Days of humble beginning 😏please build with him."

blinky john said:

"Dts a billionaire my love… hold am tight him just wan rest you."

Bu bu said:

"Maybe he is disguising to find true love,hold him,coz Wu u wan leave am for."

prayhardorinya said:

"You go just wake up see urself for TikTok."

Anny❤️🥰 said:

"Prince ugonna disguise to find true love in the land."

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng