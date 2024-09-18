A lady has revealed how she got married to a man after replying to his direct message on Twitter (now X)

She shared a screenshot of the DM and flooded her page with beautiful photos of their wedding celebration

Many people have congratulated the couple, while some wish the same for themselves and their loved ones

A man has married a lady who replied to his direct message on Twitter (now X) in 13 minutes.

The lady shared a screenshot of the DM on her X page and a photo of their wedding, which has gone viral.

Screenshot of the DM and the married couple. Photo credit: @MrsHvri

Source: Twitter

In the screenshot of the DM, the man told the lady how gorgeous she was while introducing himself.

She (@MrsHvri) replied his DM in 13 minutes and also introduced herself, adding that she went through his profile and followed him.

See the post below:

In an earlier post, she revealed that she came across his Twitter page in March 2022.

She wrote:

“March 2022, I made a Twitter & came across this fine man. I sent his picture to my bestie & told her “this is gonna be my husband.” Followed him, liked 3 of his tweets (to be specific), and a few days later he slid in my dms.”

Many Twitter users congratulated the couple as the lady flooded her timeline with their wedding photos.

Congratulatory messages for the couple

@Dr_Pharouk said:

“Congratulations. Love is a beautiful thing. I never knew people still find love on X. Nigerian ladies should come and learn.”

@Empress_Brymex said:

“Meanwhile, Someone is using Good morning and have you eaten to wound me in my DM.”

@dream_ra1994 said:

“I pray my older son finds someone that looks at him like this. Congratulations to you both.”

@kayindeedx said:

“Y'all are a beautiful couple wishing you years of love, health, & happiness.”

@Winifunds said:

“I'll be in my DM After this comment Congratulations beautiful people.”

@Gretesetukudo said:

“Congratulations. Love a Twitter love story.”

