A Nigerian lady has tied the knot with an American man whom she met on social media and dated for months

The new wife did a photostory narrating how the man had promised to come for her in Nigeria and kept to his words

She gushed over her American husband, saying he showed her what it meant to be loved and described him as God sent

An interracial couple have got married six months after dating online.

The bride, a Nigerian lady, @americanwife009, took to TikTok to announce her marriage and share her love story.

The interracial couple met online. Photo Credit: @americanwife009

According to @americanwife009, she met the American man online but didn't specify the platform where they met.

Using pictures, she narrated how the man had vowed to travel to Nigeria to marry her. True to his words, he came and they had court and traditional marriages.

@americanwife009 was full of praises for her man. She wrote:

"America 🇺🇸 man showing me what it means to be loved. Am happy that I waited for God to send you."

See her TikTok post below:

People celebrated with the interracial couple

leeleeyancontentcreator said:

"Congratulations dear."

pretty blessing 🇳🇬💕❤️🇺🇸 said:

"Mine is from US too."

Chiamaka Maris said:

"Congratulations am tired of waiting.

"Na to block him remain."

gobigsassygo said:

"You guys look so happy 😁😁 congratulations to both of you 😍💕😍💕 peace and blessings."

nazzy🌻 said:

"Legends never reach here but ur husband hmmm."

Ladydee81 said:

"Congratulations!!! 🥰to the none believes we do have some good men."

Ugonwanne said:

"Congratulations. More bliss to you both."

docsbaby4 said:

"Congratulations dear God that makes it possible for you within 6 months will shall remember me before the end of this year Amen."

