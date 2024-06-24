A Nigerian lady has gone viral on the TikTok app after sharing her love story with her followers on the platform

The happy new bride revealed how she met her man on Facebook in 2020, and two years afterwards, they got engaged

Social media users who came across her post on TikTok took turns to congratulate her on her union

A Nigerian lady's joy knew no bounds after a man she met on Facebook proposed to her and married her afterwards.

According to the lady, she met the young man on Facebook in October 2020, and their relationship has strengthened since then.

Photos trend as Facebook lovers get married Photo credit: @lovefragrancecosmetics/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady excited as she weds Facebook lover

The new wife, identified as @lovefragrancecosmetics on the TikTok app, said her man proposed to her two years after they met on Facebook.

They subsequently began to plan for their wedding, but sadly, the man's mother lost her life, and this caused the postponement of their wedding at the time.

Love, however, expressed her excitement that the wedding finally held successfully against all odds.

In her words:

"We started chatting on Facebook on 17th October, 2020. We met for the first time on November 2020. You engaged me on 1st August 2022. We planned our traditional marriage on the 31st December 2022. Your mum became sick and died February 2023. We had to postpone our marriage till after her memorial service. Thank God our marriage is now a reality."

Reactions as Facebook lovers get married

Social media users stormed TikTok to congratulate the lovely couple.

@Mhiz Destiny Akauba said:

"Lord I use this sound as a point of contact to reach out to myse this year, may I also be celebrated and congratulated this year in Jesus name Amen."

@Jessica wrote:

"Congratulations dear."

@Classic Lady said:

"Congratulations to u. I tap blessing from u in Jesus name amen."

@Maria joyeux dauta reacted:

"Congratulations. Amen ooo."

Lady weds man she met on Facebook

Source: Legit.ng