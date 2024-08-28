A Nigerian lady who did her marriage introduction four days after physically seeing the man she met online has spoken

The lady said that they got to know themselves by chatting online for two months, but people raised questions

Among those who reacted to her love story were people who said she took a big risk by saying "yes" to a man she barely knew

A young Nigerian lady who had her introduction recently has gone online to share her love story.

Sharing a video from the ceremony, the lady said she met her partner online, and they got to know each other in two months.

The lady smiled as she held her man during the introduction. Photo source: @nayas_beautystudio

Source: TikTok

Simple Nigerian marriage introduction

After those few months, they did their marriage introduction in the presence of family and friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She (@nayas_beautystudio) added that the introduction happened four days after they met in person.

Watch their video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Big fish said:

"Una dey take risk ooh well congrats my people."

Evier Daniel said:

"He had a deadline to marry or what? Just asking cos I no get man."

Joycefestus said:

Una try slf, anyman way I meet now, we go first marry b4 we start talking stage. Nor b me Una stress.

anabel said:

"I don’t like such. I would want to spend time with u in person oo. Before anything."

Eno-Abasi Falolu said:

"For this life,try jam people wey don ready for marriage. congrats girl."

mercydiamond32 said:

"Make una Dey take una time ooo no hurry in life."

Uchetex said:

"No proper verification, they are now marrying who's ready."

ChiefOwen said:

"When are u ready u are ready, it doesn’t matter where u meet… big congratulations."

queenv402 said:

"When l try dis with a man he said am desperate, but that what l want l nor fit they ask ur like ad dislike again make we marry we go later understand ourselves."

mercycandy said:

"This is the type of relationship I want, let be serious, not that thing of we need to study ourself, na medicine?? congratulations girl."

Couple hold simple wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that people reacted to pictures showing how a couple tied the knot in a simple way.

Reposting the couple's pictures, Christiantalks advised people not to stress themselves over what should be stressless.

Source: Legit.ng