A lovestruck lady has exposed her mission to track down a handsome stranger she met at a football stadium.

The intriguing encounter took place during a recent match, where the lady's attention shifted from the action on the pitch to the charming man standing nearby.

Lady seeks help to find strange man

In a video, the young lady identified on TikTok as @sherry_beauty1 showcased the mystery man, hoping netizens on the platform will help in locating him.

The clip, which quickly went viral, showed the unidentified gentleman cheering on the Cameroon team.

In her caption, she confessed that her interest had shifted from supporting goalkeeper Onana to supporting the captivating stranger.

"TikTok please help me find him. I had come to support Onana and I ended up supporting this gentleman. All I know he was supporting Cameroon," she said.

Reactions as lady falls for stranger

Netizens on TikTok responded with suggestions and advice in the comments section.

@amoura said:

"That’s my babe. He’s a coach. He’s Austin."

@.uari28scorpio6 stated:

"Am seeing garry, oscar, austin manya charlse ahhh just say e real name."

@phyona said:

"That's my bro austin dear. Let me show him the video for u."

@BIGJIGGY said:

"I remember when I visited my grandmother in our small town, she dropped some serious wisdom on me. She said "grandson, one day some people will waste their time reading ur comment". It happened see u."

@kobrene_jules stated:

"You were to approach him yourself you think we have time for this."

@Cute Rine said:

"When you find him please tell me too I want to tell him something too."

@April Brown said:

"But you were there, you could have just gone and ask for his number."

@hercocktail said:

"Okay I had also come to Watch ur TikTok and I found him. Please find him for me."

@Niki2paris said:

"If u find him b4 me pls tell him God is using u to as à destiny helper for à true story btw me n him. His cameroon nationality is me."

@Opus Julius said:

"What prevented you from approaching him? It may take the grace of God for you to locate him again. You see how the girl child has lost again."

@Glenny’s Cakes/pastries added:

"My brother. Only yesterday he told me he went to watch the match and now this."

