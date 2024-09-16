Unlike the refreshment norm in many weddings, a couple decided to change the narrative and do something unusual

The couple gave their guests garri to drink as refreshments and delivered it to them along with its accompaniments in a packaged form

Another interesting, unique observation from the wedding was that the ushers and waiters were in black outfits

A video from a wedding where guests were given packaged garri to drink has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @d_masked_chef and has garnered over two million views at the time of this report.

The guests enjoyed the meals. Photo Credit: @d_masked_chef

Source: TikTok

In the short clip, the camera showed packaged garri, kuli kuli, sugar and milk on trays. The ushers in black outfits then move around to serve the excited guests.

The guests seemed unfazed by their unusual delicacies and excitedly enjoyed the meals.

The clip shared by @d_masked_chef amused some people.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the garri refreshments

MEMES LAND TV said:

''People here saying marriage na marriage Omo this na rich people wedding o go price bag of garri first 😂 you go understand say na money dey flow there so."

Midas🎀🌺💕 said:

"Dem chop wedding food abi Dem no chop😂?

"Food nha food abeg.

"Garri so cutesy and demure."

Victory Rich said:

"The cost of bringing that garri to the occasion with all the ingredients is more higher than cooking rice 😐."

Muna | makeup & more💄✨ said:

"They literally took 'water and garri on your wedding day ' seriously."

Duolingo Nigeria🇳🇬💀 said:

"They will not pour sand in their garri.

"God will continue to water their lives the way they water the garri.

"Their union will have milk n honey even tho dem no use honey, sweet like sugar wey dem put."

jj Esteem said:

"Actually it’s kind of nice, there are a lot of people that have not eaten garri for long so it’s a privilege."

🌹🦋TENIOLAMI🦋 said:

"Na the curse back then for primary school dey manifest oo “water and Garri on your wedding day “ now see."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a couple had served garri with groundnuts at their wedding reception.

Garri served at event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that guests were served chilled garri at an event.

Social media influencer Tunde Ednut shared a video on Instagram from the garri-themed event as he marvelled at how fast things change in the country. In the clip, the well-dressed guests each had a wooden tray of garri, seafood, ice cream and bottled water.

A closer look at the garri of one of the female guests, who seemed lost in the sumptuous meal, showed it had ice bin it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng