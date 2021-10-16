The newly wedded couple served guests with what is commonly known as 'garri soaking' at their wedding reception

They added some soft drinks to help their guests wash the dessert down their throats

A video of some of the wedding attendees enjoying bowls of garri and groundnut around a table has surfaced online

A newly wedded couple has served guests with what is commonly known as soaked garri and some soft drinks at their wedding reception.

The yet-to-be-identified couple defied the trends of rich buffets often seen at expensive weddings lately by cutting their coat according to their cloth.

They served guests who attended their marriage reception with garri, groundnut, and soft drinks.

They enjoyed it

In a video uploaded on Twitter by @Jefe_says, some of the guests are seen enjoying bowls of gari and groundnut around a table while music plays in the background.

Captioning the clip, @jefe_says wrote:

''Couple serve garri and groundnut to guests.''

Bride prayed for her husband

