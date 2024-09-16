Nigerian ace comedian Ayo Makun caught the attention of many following his warm message to actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie, on her birthday

The humour merchant, in a social media post, revealed that the mother of now three kids was part of his forthcoming movie

AY, as he is fondly called, shared pictures of the businesswoman while wishing her a prosperous year ahead, triggering reactions online

Nigerian ace comedian Ayo Makun has joined the list of public personalities to celebrate actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie, on her birthday

The comedian took to Instagram to share images of the celebrant and expressed his gratitude for her role in his film, The Waiter.

AY appreciates May Edochie on her birthday. Credit: @mayyuledochie, @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

He wished her a happy birthday, looked forward to another year of shattering her goals and elevating her spirits, and prayed that she would be blessed.

In AY’s words:

“Cheers to another year of crushing goals and lifting spirits! Let me also use this opportunity to thank you for being part of #thewaitermovie. Happy birthday, @mayyuledochie! I pray that God blesses you with all the good things in life―health, wealth, happiness, and success.”

See his post below:

AY Makun spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bebe_mo_molombs:

"I just love this woman. She's an inspiration without even trying."

toyplannett:

"Yul was darkness trying to cover this light but darkness can not cover light. Happy birthday Gods Delight! We love you."

beckybaby101:

"We can't wait to watch this movie because of her..its gonna be banger."

ugwuclementina:

"Happy birthday, precious Queen, MayYulEdochie. May your birthday be filled with more testimonies. You look so gorgeous."

chizzymichael:

"We must watch this movie because of Queen May. Happy birthday once again beautiful May."

prec_iousuzoamaka:

"Bros AY I hope sey you get enough tickets for this your movie....... because na only Sold out you go dey hear, it's gonna be a banger."

Kingdom_deyrh:

"She turned into a diva."

maria_ibian9:

"Happiest birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 queen May! May God bless your new age, continue growing from strength to strength🙏🏼 You look absolutely Stunning."

May Edochie stuns in pink dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that May Edochie marked her birthday and shared the lovely birthday shoot she had for the special occasion.

In the caption of her post, she said many years ago, at the time she shared her post, a queen was born.

Her colleagues in the movie industry and other celebrities wrote lovely comments and wished her well. Her daughter also reacted to the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng