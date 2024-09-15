A young man has shared a video showing the large number of foodstuffs he bought for his household

In a video, he displayed the carton of noodles, bags of rice and other provisions he restocked in his house

Massive reactions trailed the video as netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

A video showing the large haul of groceries arranged inside a luxurious compound has sparked reactions online.

The clip, which was shared by a young Nigerian man, offered a glimpse into his well-stocked household.

Nigerian man goes viral after showing off foodstuffs Photo credit: @universeking006/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shows off provisions he bought

The young man identified as @universeking006 on TikTok displayed an array of essential items, including cartons of noodles, bags of rice, and various other provisions.

While sharing the clip, the funny man also addressed those who might assume he was a provision seller.

He declared that even if the economy gets worse, his household would remain well-prepared.

In his words:

"Some go think say I dey sell provision. No fear Na foodstuffs for my house. If Tinubu like make he increase Nigeria economy e no concern me."

Reactions as man stocks house with provisions

TikTok users were quick to respond, with many viewers taking to the comments section to express their amazement.

@margaritaj16 said:

"The problem is if you don’t preserve them well, it will bring out weevils."

@His Bride said:

"Gimme small food stuff make I carry go back school. Things are so expensive in d market."

@Adebola said:

"Haaaa pls help me ooo no hope yet oooo my 3kids will resume on Monday nothing to show for it yet pls things is so hard ps."

@Gracey said:

"Me I be calabar girl. I sabi nack well well. Bros house girl dey."

@Monique stated:

"Abeg half bag of rice and two carton of noodles go reach me and my kids till January next Yr. Pls which day make I com carry am."

@Joydarling said:

"I fit come spend one week for ur house. I promise to be in my best behavior."

@Sweetchiomy said:

"You suppose adopt me o. How u see am? It's actually good to hv foodstuffs at home. Well done."

@Dominion said:

"May God bless and enrich us all cause what's all these comments I'm seeing."

@franca1214 said:

"Make I go pray for my husband because things dey happen tinubu nor reach everybody."

@adamolaitan7 added:

"Na wa oo, Una just dey pepper poor man, sha send me some am part of your family abi you forget your bro."

See the post below:

Man stocks house with plenty foodstuffs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian man stocking up his apartment with plenty of foodstuffs went viral online.

The man of Igbo descent first unpacked numerous cartons of various edibles and toiletries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng