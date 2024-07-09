A couple had their wedding in an outdoor arena and did not know that the rain would drench them

It rained heavily and the couple continued with the event and had other guests with them who were also soaked in the rain

The popular rain wedding trended in 2023 and the couple are currently celebrating their first wedding anniversary

Planning for a wedding can be tasking and becomes an issue if it rains and there is no covering for the couple and their guests. This was the case of a bride and a groom - Belo and Wendy.

In 2023, they had their wedding in an open space with their bridesmaids gorgeously dressed in purple and the groomsmen rocked two-piece black suits.

The bride wore a white ball gown while her groom wore a white suit. They looked excited about the memorable occasion and were unbothered when the rain began.

Guests at the wedding venue did not move when the rain started and they supported the couple when the officiating pastor prayed for them.

In a video shared by the wedding's master of ceremony, @shegelabobor on Instagram, Belo, and Wendy are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The union is blessed with a daughter.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the video

Several people have reacted to the rain wedding. See some of the comments below:

@venturannarealty:

"This is why not everyone should be invited to your wedding. I love this video and all attendees were unmoved because they were sincerely there for these 2 lovebirds."

@queenliciouzz:

"You owe all your girls! Sorry, I can't."

@technosphinx123:

"White people would have checked the weather forecast...Africans will call it superstition and showers of blessings."

@officialprincess_adaeze:

"The way she looks at the crowd and smiles. Oh."

@official_ruthgibs:

"These kind of family and friends are very hard to get."

@brown_unique_sugar:

"This couple should better not thinking of divorcing, cos if I was there, I would play the video on a daily for them."

@fabulous_cy:

"They tried but for me I can't stay under the rain that long even if I were the bride."

@teyymii_:

"Indeed showers of blessings."

Asoebi ladies stay with bride inside rain

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian bride's asoebi ladies came through for her as a heavy downpour almost ruined her wedding.

The ladies defied the rain and danced for the bride at the flooded venue after taking off their footwear.

The bride reacted to a video from her flooded traditional wedding as netizens showered encomiums on the asoebi ladies.

