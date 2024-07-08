Breaking from the norm of white dress and suit, a Nigerian couple tied the knot wearing a popular Igbo attire

A video and pictures from their church wedding captured the beautiful Isi Agu attires the groom and bride rocked

Many internet users loved the couple's unique choice of wedding attire and hailed how the occasion was organised

A video from a church wedding in which the couple wore Igbo Isi Agu attire has sent social media users into a frenzy.

@enyinnayamacempire shared the clip on TikTok with a caption in Igbo that meant "I am heartbroken" when translated.

The couple got married wearing Isi Agu. Photo Credit: @enyinnayamacempire



The clip showed the couple looking lovely in their fine Isi Agu outfit. The bride's Isi Agu dress flowed behind her.

It appeared the wedding was held in a church, and it was also observed that it was not crowded.

Mixed reactions trailed the unique wedding outfit.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the Isi Agu attires

jennyfavorite4 said:

"I'm still waiting for those people claiming weeding and those people of God when."

calista said:

"Dem do white wedding and traditional marriage together make una no panic."

Zara Peggy said:

"Ahh this people funny which kin wedding gown be this."

Gerald said:

"Why using a sorrowful theme song to a happy and successful wedding."

blaq_tallgirl said:

"When I hear this song I think say one of them die.

"Abeg change this song jare."

Evil Nengi said:

"Life no hard.

"Na you won wear wedding grown."

gloharry said:

"Dem marry abi dem nor marry? God bless your home."

Maya and Co said:

"Very organized and orderly than una favorite crowded disorganized come together in the name of weeding."

Source: Legit.ng