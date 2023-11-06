A bride, in the company of her friends, danced out in the open despite the heavy rain that descended during her wedding

Despite the rain, guests still stuck around as if they all vowed that the event must go as planned

A video which captured the touching moment is currently trending after it was shared on TikTok

A Nigerian lady and her friends marched into the open arena despite heavy rain during her wedding.

In a viral clip which has touched many hearts on TikTok, the bride and her friends refused to allow the rain to deter them.

The lady and her friends danced in the rain. Photo credit: TikTok/@osa_ogieva.

Even the wedding guests refused to bulge as the rain raged during the wedding. The event arena was wet, but the bride and her friends danced in the rain without minding their dress and makeup.

Bride steps out despite heavy rain

While a few of them carried umbrellas, others did not mind that their party dresses were getting wet.

The video was captioned:

"Not even rain can stop the bride on her traditional wedding."

Many netizens praised the bride and her friends for refusing to allow the rain to ruin the beautiful day. The video was posted by @osa_ogieva.

Netizens react as bride and friends step into rain

@malaga said:

"Your new home is blessed; believe me."

@Chidi commented:

"Why not rent a hall."

@PromzyDazzler said:

"Dem no consult the gods of the land."

@cynthiabeauty28 said:

"Congratulations, my love. Don't cry. Be strong. The heavy rain is blessing your new home is blessed."

@Godswilling Onyedikachimu said:

"Ogbasadim self if rain like make e fall till the next day. I go carry am dance with my wife. I trust myself I no get shame."

@Cooldaddy Joe said:

"Rent a hall, for a trado-wedding? where are you watching from, sir?"

@Ibori Na Isunjaba said:

"Pure blessings, congratulations sister."

