A Nigerian mother recently shared her experience with her little daughter who always returned from school with a small piece of chalk

In a post shared on Twitter, it was revealed that the teacher had given the chalk to the child to teach her about carefulness

The proud mother was so impressed by the teacher's practical way of teaching children and the story was shared online

A Nigerian teacher recently impressed a parent in her school with her practical approach to teaching.

The mother had grown suspicious and worried that her little daughter always returned from school with a particular short piece of chalk.

Mum praises daughter's teacher Photo Credit: MGP, Westend61/ Getty images

Source: Getty Images

When probed, the little girl insisted that it was from her teacher and wouldn't let anyone touch the chalk.

The worried mother rushed to her daughter's school to share her experience, and there she found out that it was the teacher's way of teaching the little girl how to keep things safe.

The teacher had instructed the little girl not to let anyone misplace her chalk, an instruction which she heeded diligently.

Dexterouz11 who shared the story via Twitter said:

"This little girl always comes back from school with a short piece of chalk. Her mother has been worried about it cause the little girl doesn't let her throw it away or take it away from her bag no matter what. She asked her and the little girl said it was her teacher that gave her and she gave her instructions to keep it well and not tell anyone.

"The woman traced the teacher to school and the teacher said it was her way of teaching the kids how to be careful with things. The woman was so impressed. We need more practical teachers."

See tweet below:

