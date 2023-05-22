An emotional video of friends who stood by a couple on their wedding day even when it was raining has gone viral on Instagram

In the clip, both the bridesmaid and groom's men were all solidly behind the couple at the event while it was raining heavily

They stood in the rain alongside the couple as they made their wedding vows and continued the process up till the time it stopped raining

A video of a couple who tied the knot in the rain has gone viral on Instagram, attracting thousands of likes and comments.

The clip showed the bride and groom exchanging vows under a white umbrella, while their bridesmaids and groomsmen stand behind them in the downpour.

Couple gets support even on rainy wedding.

Rainy wedding and supportive friends

The video was posted by @tundednut on Instagram on Monday and has received over 50,000 likes and hundreds of messages of support and admiration from other users.

Some praised the bridesmaids and groom's men for their positive attitude and resilience, while others shared their own stories of rainy wedding days.

Some people believe that rain on a wedding day is actually a good thing. It can symbolize a fresh start, fertility, fortune and abundance.

However, rain can also pose some challenges for couples and guests who are planning an outdoor wedding.

The couple in the video did not let the rain stop them from celebrating their love and happiness.

They smiled throughout the ceremony. Their video is a reminder that no matter what the weather, love and supportive friends always win.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@sifonokoi reacted:

"If I stay under rain like this for anybody wedding, and Dem get mind divorce, I go swear for Dem. May God bless their home."

@gylliananthonette said:

"If l am standing in the rain cos of you, you must really be worth it .God bless them ...reminds me of people under the rain for hilda."

@estianacakesandmore commented:

"Life time memories. If the photographer is good, beautiful pictures is assured. Raining season don start oh, not a good time for outdoor weddings."

